Play Test Release v1.03

• Fixed the Anvil hint icon from showing up straight away

• Adjusted the Lava trigger.

• Adjusted the Loot bag triggers.

• Changed the Door Attack frequency for Tormented Souls to a slower animation, but will do double damage.

• Improved the AI’s ability to get through doors.

• Fixed a bug that caused the player to get stuck in climb mode when placing a ladder.

• Enabled the ability to place windows on top of each other.

• Fixed a bug that was causing nearby NPC’s and Sound Effects to interfere with the players ability to mine, interact with objects and place blocks.

• Fixed the Window LOD model sizes.

• Prevented the player from interacting with other objects while placing objects.

• Fixed a Bug that was causing Lava to do nothing.