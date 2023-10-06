 Skip to content

Fallen Angel: Hell Survival Playtest update for 6 October 2023

Play Test Release v1.03

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

• Fixed the Anvil hint icon from showing up straight away
• Adjusted the Lava trigger.
• Adjusted the Loot bag triggers.
• Changed the Door Attack frequency for Tormented Souls to a slower animation, but will do double damage.
• Improved the AI’s ability to get through doors.
• Fixed a bug that caused the player to get stuck in climb mode when placing a ladder.
• Enabled the ability to place windows on top of each other.
• Fixed a bug that was causing nearby NPC’s and Sound Effects to interfere with the players ability to mine, interact with objects and place blocks.
• Fixed the Window LOD model sizes.
• Prevented the player from interacting with other objects while placing objects.
• Fixed a Bug that was causing Lava to do nothing.

