Release 1.2 is available

Release 1.2 has launched, representing my most extensive update for the game. Step into the world of space tourism: now you can host Richard, the over-the-top billionaire, on the Moon. While he's more about bragging than helping, his visits will be a lucrative addition. I've also integrated an enhanced Chronos 5 rocket, allowing for a trio of astronauts to enjoy a lunar week.

Rocket enthusiasts, take note: I've introduced two lightweight rockets. First up is the Akashgami, a modern-day wonder from India, paired with a lander echoing the Chandrayaan 3's historic lunar approach. Then there's the Neutron-K, a perfect counterpart to the robust N1-L3 Soviet rocket, equipped with a Luna lander that harkens back to 1970s Soviet missions.

For those yearning for the tension of the 1960 Moon race, you can now choose between US or Soviet Union scenarios. Each path locks in rockets specific to that nation, and your space center will adopt a unique aesthetic respective to your choice.

Beyond these major additions, I've made numerous refinements. Rockets, reflecting their real-world counterparts, may occasionally face setbacks depending on their reliability. Moon construction and jettison-related bugs have been addressed, and you'll find a comprehensive game message log for ease of tracking.