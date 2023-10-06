Early Access Patch 0.3.2

Hey all, we have a patch ready for you today! This patch addresses the game crash that was occurring when using the region filter in the server browser filter options.

We are aware of the dedicated server issue with props lagging/teleporting around. We are actively looking into this, and hopefully will have more to share on this very soon.

Also, keep an eye out later this month...it's spooky season once again, and we certainly have some spooky stuff coming up soon! 🎃

Thanks as always for your continued support, we really appreciate it! If you haven't already, join us on our Discord and say hi! 👋

See you on the hunt!