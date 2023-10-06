 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Midnight Ghost Hunt update for 6 October 2023

Early Access Patch 0.3.2

Share · View all patches · Build 12371333 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey all, we have a patch ready for you today! This patch addresses the game crash that was occurring when using the region filter in the server browser filter options.

We are aware of the dedicated server issue with props lagging/teleporting around. We are actively looking into this, and hopefully will have more to share on this very soon.

Also, keep an eye out later this month...it's spooky season once again, and we certainly have some spooky stuff coming up soon! 🎃

Thanks as always for your continued support, we really appreciate it! If you haven't already, join us on our Discord and say hi! 👋

See you on the hunt!

  • Team MGH

Changed files in this update

Midnight Ghost Hunt Content Depot 915811
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link