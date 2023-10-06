 Skip to content

Dark Playtest update for 6 October 2023

Update v0.2.0

Share · View all patches · Build 12371331 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Major Changes

  • Added Bronze, Silver and Gold coins
  • Added a Goblin Merchant to the Tavern
  • Added a Raid Picker to the Tavern
  • Added a Leaderboard to the Tavern
  • Inventory, stash, coins and looks are now saved between sessions

Minor Changes

  • 2 Handed weapons animation duration changed from 3s to 2s
  • 2 Handed weapons new animation set for primary and secondary attack
  • Fixed spears not working
  • Game settings are now save between sessions
  • Dragon boss AI improved
  • Removed shadows from light sources
  • Fixed Exit To Tavern button not always working
  • Fixed camera clipping issues
  • Fixed a server lag when new dungeon generates
  • Added a Discord button to the login screen
  • Added a mute music button to the login screen
  • Removed player-to-player collisions in the Tavern
  • Fixed entities not loading when switching instances
  • Fixed camera spin when switching instances
  • Improved game start up stability
  • Items don't degrade in the Tavern anymore
  • Removed Herobrine

