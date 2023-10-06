Update v0.2.0

BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Major Changes
- Added Bronze, Silver and Gold coins
- Added a Goblin Merchant to the Tavern
- Added a Raid Picker to the Tavern
- Added a Leaderboard to the Tavern
- Inventory, stash, coins and looks are now saved between sessions
Minor Changes
- 2 Handed weapons animation duration changed from 3s to 2s
- 2 Handed weapons new animation set for primary and secondary attack
- Fixed spears not working
- Game settings are now save between sessions
- Dragon boss AI improved
- Removed shadows from light sources
- Fixed Exit To Tavern button not always working
- Fixed camera clipping issues
- Fixed a server lag when new dungeon generates
- Added a Discord button to the login screen
- Added a mute music button to the login screen
- Removed player-to-player collisions in the Tavern
- Fixed entities not loading when switching instances
- Fixed camera spin when switching instances
- Improved game start up stability
- Items don't degrade in the Tavern anymore
- Removed Herobrine
Donate or contribute.
Changed files in this update