Version 1.0.8 Release Notes

Hi everyone,

this small update includes fixes for two different issues which can cause crashes in specific, rare circumstances:

Fix a potential crash during the main scenario's final boss sequence.

Fix a potential crash in one specific event after a character cut-in is displayed.

Since one of the first questions in the comments in patch notes for Reverie is frequently concerning fixes to various text issues which are not PC-specific, I'd like to note here that these are still being worked on for all versions of the game. We will of course integrate these fixes as soon as they are available.

And of course, in the unexpected case that this patch breaks anything on your particular PC, note that you can always revert to earlier versions of the game by selecting them in the Steam "Beta" menu.

Cheers,

Peter "Durante" Thoman