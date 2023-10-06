 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie update for 6 October 2023

Version 1.0.8 Release Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 12371294 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

this small update includes fixes for two different issues which can cause crashes in specific, rare circumstances:

  • Fix a potential crash during the main scenario's final boss sequence.
  • Fix a potential crash in one specific event after a character cut-in is displayed.

Since one of the first questions in the comments in patch notes for Reverie is frequently concerning fixes to various text issues which are not PC-specific, I'd like to note here that these are still being worked on for all versions of the game. We will of course integrate these fixes as soon as they are available.

And of course, in the unexpected case that this patch breaks anything on your particular PC, note that you can always revert to earlier versions of the game by selecting them in the Steam "Beta" menu.

Cheers,
Peter "Durante" Thoman

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1668541
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link