👾 The Egypt Age, a nostalgic stage in Time Survivors demo 👾

Greetings, Time Survivors,
We're back with a surprise we've been crafting for the past few weeks: a new stage for Time Survivors demo, the Egypt Age. What makes this stage unique is that it plays as side-scrolling shooter!
If you haven't done yet, it's time to get Time Survivors demo
As devoted players of classic games, we wanted to pay homage to the horizontal shooters from the '80s.
👾 So we've added mummies, giant scarabs, scorpions, but also pixelated aliens shooting at you
🎮 We've aimed to blend the "bullet heaven" and "bullet hell" genres in this stage, taking a risk to bring you a nostalgia-infused gaming session that we hope you'll enjoy!
[spoiler]If you get the feeling that something ancient is watching over all: well, you're right. Get to the end of the stage and you will see 👁️[/spoiler]
PATCH NOTES 0.811
[Gameplay changes]
- New Egypt Age SSS (side-scrolling shooter) stage
- Golden Pests: reduced damage and health
[QoL]
- Support for Russian language
- Dead enemy bodies disappear faster
- Fixed: Damascus Statues colliders for all stages are misaligned
- No unbox dialog if the box only contains gold
- Many other minor fixes
Play the new Egypt Age stage now, available exclusively in Time Survivors demo
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2211390/Time_Survivors/
Explore the Egypt Age in the Time Survivors demo. Together, we'll make (inaccurate) history, one pixel at a time!
Thank you for being a part of our game's journey,
- Cris, DDT, Lele (Lunar Chili team)
Changed files in this update