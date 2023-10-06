👾 The Egypt Age, a nostalgic stage in Time Survivors demo 👾

Share · View all patches · Build 12371107 · Last edited 6 October 2023 – 07:19:08 UTC by Wendy

Greetings, Time Survivors,

We're back with a surprise we've been crafting for the past few weeks: a new stage for Time Survivors demo, the Egypt Age. What makes this stage unique is that it plays as side-scrolling shooter!

If you haven't done yet, it's time to get Time Survivors demo

a bird! It's a plane! No, it's Nikola Tesla soaring over the sands of Ancient Egypt, battling mummies and Space Invaders_

As devoted players of classic games, we wanted to pay homage to the horizontal shooters from the '80s.

👾 So we've added mummies, giant scarabs, scorpions, but also pixelated aliens shooting at you

🎮 We've aimed to blend the "bullet heaven" and "bullet hell" genres in this stage, taking a risk to bring you a nostalgia-infused gaming session that we hope you'll enjoy!

[spoiler]If you get the feeling that something ancient is watching over all: well, you're right. Get to the end of the stage and you will see 👁️[/spoiler]

PATCH NOTES 0.811

[Gameplay changes]

New Egypt Age SSS (side-scrolling shooter) stage

Golden Pests: reduced damage and health

[QoL]

Support for Russian language

Dead enemy bodies disappear faster

Fixed: Damascus Statues colliders for all stages are misaligned

No unbox dialog if the box only contains gold

Many other minor fixes

Play the new Egypt Age stage now, available exclusively in Time Survivors demo

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2211390/Time_Survivors/

Explore the Egypt Age in the Time Survivors demo. Together, we'll make (inaccurate) history, one pixel at a time!

Thank you for being a part of our game's journey,