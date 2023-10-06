Difficulty Balancing and Minor Bug Fixes - v1.0.125

Hey Oracles,

Due to complains about higher anomalies being too harsh/unfair on Chapter 1 (Tainted Reef) here is a new balancing patch with some nerfs to Anomaly 8 Chapter 1 enemies and a nerf to Anomaly 10.

Please feel free to share your feedback about those changes.

Hope this will make the gameplay experience better.

But if it doesn't we are open to make changes and keep improving the higher anomalies balancing.

Patch Notes

Balancing

Anomaly Levels

Anomaly Level 10 nerfed now it applies Ruin every 2 turns and the amount of Ruin applied is based on the Chapter. Tainted Reef 1/ Astropolis Ruins 2/ Ground Zero 2.

Enemies

Deformed Sluggian and Crystal Tainted Reef Normal Battle rebalanced. Nerfed Anomaly 3, decreased Crystallized Swirl Over Corruption action Player Corrupt from 4 to 2. Rebalanced Anomaly 8, decreased Crystallized Swirl Over Corruption action Player Corrupt from 4 to 2 and changed die face Self Corrupt 6 to Selft Corrupt 6 + Player Shadow Mantle 2. Deformed Sluggian increased 1 die face Player Corrupt 3 to 4.

Crashed Sentinel Tainted Reef Normal Battle Anomaly 8 rebalanced, removed starting Decay. Changed Area Corrupt die faces to Player Corrupt 2 + Self Corrupt 4 to 6.

Prismatic Nettle Tainted Reef Normal Battle Anomaly 3 and 8 rebalanced, decreased Over Corruption action Player Corrupt from 4 to 3. Anomaly 8 Increased 1 die face Player Corrupt 3 + Enemy Self Corrupt 2 to Player Corrupt 3 + Enemy Self Corrupt 3

Lost Sentinel Tainted Reef Normal Battle Anomaly 8 nerfed, decreased Over Corruption action Player Corrupt from 4 to 2. Decreased die face Player Corrupt 3 to Player Corrupt 2. Increased die face Player Corrupt 1 to Player Corrupt 2.

Devonian Celacanto Tainted Reef Normal Battle Anomaly 8 nerfed, increased Over Corruption from 4 to 6.

Blind Dunkleosteus and Jaw Dunkleosteus Tainted Reef Normal Battle Anomaly 8 nerfed, Blind Dunkleosteus decreased die face Player Corrupt 3 - Player Doom 2 to Player Corrupt 2 - Doom 2 and increased Over Corruption from 4 to 5. Jaw Dunkleosteus increased Over Corruption from 5 to 7.

Cursed Shell and Prismatic Stinger Tainted Reef Normal Battle Anomaly 3 and 8 nerfed, increased Cursed Shell Over Corruption from 5 to 7.

Tormeted Seer Ground Zero Normal Battle Anomaly 0 nerfed, increased Over Corruption from 7 to 9.

Bug Fixes

Fixed new save file backup system.

Fixed Sentinel selection menu gets out of sync and fails to show dice.

Fixed Softlock when player use Manipulate virtue and didn't has a available dice on hand using joystick.

May Astrea bless you 💙 ❤️