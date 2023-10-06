Bunnies can plant grapes and eat them while lying down.

Updated:

Bunnies can now grow grapes and relax on the couch to eat grapes and watch TV.

Bunnies of the same profession can now manage different plants. This allows for the addition of various types of things for Bunnies to manage.

You don’t need to read anything below. That's just for chatting:

I've been working on the storyline for the new game recently, and I've revised it dozens of times and continue to do so. The same goes for the scenes - constant revisions. It's exhausting.

Right now, all I want to do is be a cute bunny, lying on top of a highland meadow, munching on grass and watching the clouds. Just doing nothing.

I'm still maintaining the current game as part of my efforts to improve my coding skills. Only clear and readable code can be maintained over time. Only when a game is consistently maintainable can I say that my code is up to par. After all, this is my first game, and learning from mistakes is the most important thing.

Sometimes, as I refactor the pile of garbage code from before, I'm shocked that the code was so messy, yet it managed to run successfully.

Recently, I've been watching a lot of game development-related talks. We all try various things, experiment with different designs, but ultimately discard them. During development, we make constant revisions, which leads to the abandonment of a lot of work, and so on. It seems like everyone is the same.

Maybe in the future, there will be a better game engine with AI assistance that allows for rapid and iterative modifications during the creative process.

Some suggested bunnies can have grapes to eat. I had to refactor some code related to the work schedule to implement this item. The room where bunnies eat grapes and the animation on the television is from my previous animation class project, from several years ago. Creating animations in Blender took hours of rendering with the computer running. Now, implementing animations in the game happens in an instant, and it's truly amazing.

The bunnies have a better life now.

They can enjoy grapes, sit in front of a fan, and even watch a little TV.