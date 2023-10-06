 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Portable Ops update for 6 October 2023

SP FULL VERSION COMPLETE

Share · View all patches · Build 12370963 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are still in the last month of Early Access, and now the Single Player Campaign is finished.
Let us know on the DISCORD any bugs or suggestions!

Also, this game supports bHaptic!
https://www.bhaptics.com/

Thank you for playing
Sean

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2188261 Depot 2188261
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link