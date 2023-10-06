[GLOBAL UPDATE] VERSION 0.60.0

Share · View all patches · Build 12370787 · Last edited 6 October 2023 – 04:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Thank you for your patience! We hope you enjoy the new global update. Now we are again entering the mode of weekly regular updates, because there is a lot to fix and improve. Ahead lies work on “Politics”, laws, events, generals with RPG elements and much more.

CAUTION!

Now aviation works only as air support (airstrike) in a tactical battle. Soon we will reveal the full potential of aviation and navy. Follow the news. Thank you for staying with us!