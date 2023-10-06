[GLOBAL UPDATE] VERSION 0.60.0

Thank you for your patience! We hope you enjoy the new global update. Now we are again entering the mode of weekly regular updates, because there is a lot to fix and improve. Ahead lies work on “Politics”, laws, events, generals with RPG elements and much more.
CAUTION!
Now aviation works only as air support (airstrike) in a tactical battle. Soon we will reveal the full potential of aviation and navy. Follow the news. Thank you for staying with us!
Added effects for the player when a bullet hits/explosions are close to them.
Improved AI, the enemy actively uses aviation and artillery, if he has it.
Added planes (in development).
Added helicopters (in development).
Added new types of battalions (Air Force battalion, Navy battalion).
Added systems for loading and unloading battalions (for now only for the navy).
Added "collateral damage" when capturing cities.
Added new research to the Tactical Campaign.
Added a new faction "Arvik".
Added a new faction "Rekvik".
Added a new faction "Bearish".
Added a new type of faction to the game - “Island States”.
Added a new faction "Whalen".
Added a new faction "West Anjou".
Added a new faction "East Anjou".
Added a new faction "Velyland".
Added a new faction "Akutan".
Added new rebel factions.
Added a new tank "T-34-85".
Added a new tank "Leopard I".
Added a new tank "Leopard II".
Added a new modification M113 with Vulcan.
Added the ability to crush enemy infantry (using any vehicle).
Added new shells to the game.
Added new MLRS "HIMARS".
Added Toyota Hilux with DShK machine gun, modification with ZU-23, modification with Vulcan, civilian version.
Improved support movement system for some MLRS.
Artillery sights have been improved (for easier shooting from 1st person).
Improved artillery (increased accuracy).
Improved reloading of weapons for armored vehicles.
Added a new desert biome for the southern islands.
New locations have been added to the game (more than 50 new locations for tactical battles).
Added the mechanics of calling aircraft and artillery from the global map in a tactical battle (using binoculars).
Added some new sounds.
Added Mosin rifle.
Added Vahan assault rifle.
Added Valmet M78P assault rifle.
Added Sako RK95 assault rifle.
Added Valmet M78 assault rifle.
Added Type 64 assault rifle.
Added M1903 Springfield rifle.
Added Galil assault rifle.
Added Spas-12 automatic shotgun.
Added the Vektor R4 assault rifle.
Added new achievements.
Added a new command truck (Kamaz).
Added a new GAZ-66 truck with different modifications.
Added new MLRS BM-21V.
Fixed getting achievements.
The balance of production adaptation has been changed, some developments are now available at the start.
Fixed physics errors for cars and tanks.
Fixed garrisons, now the stability bonus is given not only by police units, but also by regular army units (police still gives a higher stability bonus).
Fixed the construction window in global campaign mode.
Fixed "Attack" on the F1 key - now your troops are actively attacking the enemy.
Fixed research branches for armored vehicles in the global campaign mode.
The supply of battalions has been corrected, the ability to send cigarettes and alcohol to the troops has been added.
Fixed display of sights in armored vehicles.
Fixed critical errors when rearming garrisons.
