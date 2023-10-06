 Skip to content

Total Conflict: Resistance update for 6 October 2023

[GLOBAL UPDATE] VERSION 0.60.0

Thank you for your patience! We hope you enjoy the new global update. Now we are again entering the mode of weekly regular updates, because there is a lot to fix and improve. Ahead lies work on “Politics”, laws, events, generals with RPG elements and much more.

CAUTION!
Now aviation works only as air support (airstrike) in a tactical battle. Soon we will reveal the full potential of aviation and navy. Follow the news. Thank you for staying with us!

  • Added effects for the player when a bullet hits/explosions are close to them.

  • Improved AI, the enemy actively uses aviation and artillery, if he has it.

  • Added planes (in development).

  • Added helicopters (in development).

  • Added new types of battalions (Air Force battalion, Navy battalion).

  • Added systems for loading and unloading battalions (for now only for the navy).

  • Added "collateral damage" when capturing cities.

  • Added new research to the Tactical Campaign.

  • Added a new faction "Arvik".

  • Added a new faction "Rekvik".

  • Added a new faction "Bearish".

  • Added a new type of faction to the game - “Island States”.

  • Added a new faction "Whalen".

  • Added a new faction "West Anjou".

  • Added a new faction "East Anjou".

  • Added a new faction "Velyland".

  • Added a new faction "Akutan".

  • Added new rebel factions.

  • Added a new tank "T-34-85".

  • Added a new tank "Leopard I".

  • Added a new tank "Leopard II".

  • Added a new modification M113 with Vulcan.

  • Added the ability to crush enemy infantry (using any vehicle).

  • Added new shells to the game.

  • Added new MLRS "HIMARS".

  • Added Toyota Hilux with DShK machine gun, modification with ZU-23, modification with Vulcan, civilian version.

  • Improved support movement system for some MLRS.

  • Artillery sights have been improved (for easier shooting from 1st person).

  • Improved artillery (increased accuracy).

  • Improved reloading of weapons for armored vehicles.

  • Added a new desert biome for the southern islands.

  • New locations have been added to the game (more than 50 new locations for tactical battles).

  • Added the mechanics of calling aircraft and artillery from the global map in a tactical battle (using binoculars).

  • Added some new sounds.

  • Added Mosin rifle.

  • Added Vahan assault rifle.

  • Added Valmet M78P assault rifle.

  • Added Sako RK95 assault rifle.

  • Added Valmet M78 assault rifle.

  • Added Type 64 assault rifle.

  • Added M1903 Springfield rifle.

  • Added Galil assault rifle.

  • Added Spas-12 automatic shotgun.

  • Added the Vektor R4 assault rifle.

  • Added new achievements.

  • Added a new command truck (Kamaz).

  • Added a new GAZ-66 truck with different modifications.

  • Added new MLRS BM-21V.

  • Fixed getting achievements.

  • The balance of production adaptation has been changed, some developments are now available at the start.

  • Fixed physics errors for cars and tanks.

  • Fixed garrisons, now the stability bonus is given not only by police units, but also by regular army units (police still gives a higher stability bonus).

  • Fixed the construction window in global campaign mode.

  • Fixed "Attack" on the F1 key - now your troops are actively attacking the enemy.

  • Fixed research branches for armored vehicles in the global campaign mode.

  • The supply of battalions has been corrected, the ability to send cigarettes and alcohol to the troops has been added.

  • Fixed display of sights in armored vehicles.

  • Fixed critical errors when rearming garrisons.

