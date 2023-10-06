CONSORTIUM VR BETA v0.1.32

A few major fixes. More choreo polish. German narrative translation v1.

FIXES:

-Fixed the NPC vision trace line checks against the player. They were always off. The players collision radius and center are properly calculated for both VR and 2D now.

-Fixed NPCs being able to see the VR player almost always because of a bloated render bounds on the arms skeleton. (The above fix solves this)

-Fixed two package build errors in rooms and scripted sequences related to editor only components

-now controlling when to cache shaders on mobile platforms so the consortium loading dial comes up sooner

-spaced out some IO operations at boot so they don't slow eachother down all running at once (speech to life, shader cache, save and config)

Virtual Trainer Editor:

-Fix for toolbar not showing all elements in VR

IMPROVEMENTS:

-Experimental German translation of entire narrative. (NPC and player dialog only currently). V.O.I.C.E. supported but as of this release remains virtually untested. If you speak German, give it a go and kindly pop in and let us know how well it works for you on our Discord server?

-The entire potential “in person” Kiril confrontation in the Hangar Bay has been given a final expression and eye choreography improvement pass.

-The ensemble “brig convo” near the end has started receiving final choreography polish pass. Developing…

-The final conversation choices improvement pass for the entire narrative has been completed.