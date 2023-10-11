Rec Room PATCH - the "Coming to a Beta Near You" edition

Room Progression, now in Beta!

Enable Room Progression in Beta rooms to add a semi-automated linear progression system. Use a Room Levels data table to set XP thresholds, set up your room's Progression watch tab in Room Settings, and use the XP chips to level your players up. As seen in Make it to Midnight - and best used alongside Rewards!

New event - Level ReachedNew chips - Player Award XP, Player Get XP, Room Levels (Data Table), Player Get Room Level

Room Level HUD, now in Beta!

Add progress bars and item balances to your HUD with the new Room Level HUD constant. Configure the constant to pick a HUD element and use the existing HUD chips to enable and modify it. If you've got Room Progression turned on, you can set some elements to update automatically based on level and XP. Same for currency and consumables!

New Chips in Beta!

Player Is Holding Maker Pen (useful for having different logic while creating vs playing)

(Float | Vector3) Smooth Damp

Vector3 Clamp Magnitude

Vector3 Closest Point On Plane

Vector3 Move Towards

Vector3 Project

Vector3 Project On Plane

Data Table Get Row Count

Data Table Get Column Count

General Improvements

Contributors are now included in room earnings! The room owner can make any necessary adjustments to the earnings.

Currencies displayed on the progression page will now correctly display currency icons and images, and the colors will match the currency color.

Added 56 new sound effects from our melee weapons to the SFX Constant chip.

Quaternion Create chip now defaults to [0,0,0,1], also known as the "Identity" rotation (basically meaning "no rotation")

Added room permission settings to automatically assign player tags.

Saving the room after updating a data table will now automatically add a save description.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug that sometimes resulted in invisible avatars.

Fixed an issue where the mirror would distort in VR.

Fixed a bug with the Save an Outfit Challenge.

Fixed various issues with player locomotion in corners:

Players cannot glitch climb up corners or small gaps

Improved behavior for getting stuck in a crevasse

Reduced frequency of duplicate landing sounds causing a weird noise

Fixed an issue where the "Set Velocity" chip would clear out rotational velocity on the object. All existing chips will become "Set Velocity (Deprecated)" chips that maintain the old behavior.

Rec Room Studio

Added more informative error messaging for certain types of room load failures.

Copy/Paste support now includes Copy and Duplicate operations initiated from the Hierarchy tab's context menu.

Update the rendering of Maker Pen Shapes in Rec Room Studio to match both the mesh geometry and materials used in the main Rec Room client.

Fix a bug where the chip palette window would sometimes get stuck in a state showing no data.

We love to hear your feedback, so please don't hesitate to let us know what you think.