East Asia Region Global Testing Begins

Hello, this is BLACK STIGMA.

We are pleased to announce that the East Asia Region Global Test has begun on Friday, October 6th at 12:00.

The testing period will be 72 hours every weekend for two weeks.

**

[East Asia Region Test Schedule]

**

Week 1: 23-10-06 12:00 (KST)~ 23-10-09 12:00 (KST)

Week 2: 23-10-13 12:00 (KST) ~ 23-10-16 12:00 (KST)

[East Asia Region Main Test Countries]

Taiwan, South Korea, Macau, Japan, Mongolia, Hong Kong

*Other countries can download the game but cannot access the game.

[Content Test Hours]

PVP mode (Kill 'Em All, Team Deathmatch) : 12:00 ~24:00

PVE Mode (Challenge, Training Mode) : No restrictions during the test period.

*Please note that PVP time is limited to ensure smooth match play.

For those who have not yet applied for the playtest, please refer to the 'How to Join the Test' below.

[How to Join the Test]

Apply to the BLACK STIGMA store on Steam via the link below, click on the Playtest 'Request Access' button under the 'Subscribe' button, and upon completion of your application you will be

You will be granted test access to download the game and proceed with the test.

Steam URL : https://store.steampowered.com/app/1277530/BLACK_STIGMA/

All of us at BLACK STIGMA will do our best to ensure a stable service during the test period.

Thank you.