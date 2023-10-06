Minor update patches

·Added a hint on the deck button when the leader can be upgraded
·Mage player's passive skill 2 changed to increase Min DMG (requires a new save to take effect)
·Adjust NPCs to not die of old age until they are 30 years old
·Fixed the bug caused by triggering the battle event to continue the UI operation
·Fixed some rare bugs that could cause stucks
·Optimize some dialogue texts
- About the game suddenly not starting
- Mostly appear in players with dual graphics cards or dual monitors, you can try to turn off one monitor first, and then turn on the other monitor after normal startup
- It may be because the antivirus software deleted the core files of the game, please try to verify the integrity and confirm whether the antivirus software has done sth
- When it still doesn't work, you can try to leave a message in the Steam discussion board, or directly join QQ to contact me
Changed files in this update