Minor update patches

·Added a hint on the deck button when the leader can be upgraded

·Mage player's passive skill 2 changed to increase Min DMG (requires a new save to take effect)

·Adjust NPCs to not die of old age until they are 30 years old

·Fixed the bug caused by triggering the battle event to continue the UI operation

·Fixed some rare bugs that could cause stucks

·Optimize some dialogue texts

About the game suddenly not starting