Is There A golf Mode?

Golf mode is hopefully live in the "smooth-sync-test" beta you can opt into. Fingers crossed it worked. Publishing right before I go to sleep!
Also there is a title "song" now you can listen to. Apologies in advance!
Changed depots in smooth-sync-test branch