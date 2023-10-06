 Skip to content

Goblin Rules Football update for 6 October 2023

Is There A golf Mode?

Share · View all patches · Build 12370401 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Golf mode is hopefully live in the "smooth-sync-test" beta you can opt into. Fingers crossed it worked. Publishing right before I go to sleep!

Also there is a title "song" now you can listen to. Apologies in advance!

Changed depots in smooth-sync-test branch

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2071511 Depot 2071511
