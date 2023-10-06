 Skip to content

Queen's Brothel update for 6 October 2023

Content Update - 1.7.0

My Crazy Girlfriend

Welcome to your first day at Easthollow University. Your parents told you to get good grades and stay out of trouble! Unfortunately for you, you sat next to Suki...

This quest is written in the first person point of view. The choices you make during the quest will effect how the story plays out.


Wolf Princess

Greenhaven loses their alpha bitch, Thisa, right before a full moon. Alpha bitches are not easily replaceable, but Scarlett offers to keep the the dogs in line.

Patch Notes

  • Added "My Crazy Girlfriend" side quest
  • Added "Wolf Princess" side quest
  • Added Superior Orc outfit for Queen, Suki, Esxea, Scarlett and Natasha
  • Fixed gold coin animation being paused in cheat menu
  • Fixed an issue where variants would not load correctly when mods were enabled
  • Changed cumshot animation video format to hopefully fix issues with black screens
  • Fixed various issues with outfits
  • Fixed typos

