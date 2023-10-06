The Shadow Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12370318 · Last edited 6 October 2023 – 19:59:03 UTC by Wendy

NEW BOSSES

Stonefrost Warden - Icewastes Maps

Terraclaw - Cave Maps

Netherfiend Sorcerer - Castle Maps

All new bosses can spawn in Arena.

Shadow - Skills that interact with the new Shadow Offering resource.

- Skills that interact with the new Shadow Offering resource. Curse - Debuffs applied by Shadow skills.

NEW MECHANICS

Shadow Offering

Skills that cost Shadow Offering will first draw from your accumulated Shadow Offering, any leftover cost will be collected from your Health.

Desecrated Ground

Enemies standing on this area grant 6 Shadow Offering on Hit. Absorbs nearby Curses and applies them to all nearby enemies.

Freeze

All Chills applied to a target now contribute to Freeze.

When the total amount of Chills applied to a target reaches 100%, the target becomes Frozen.

Frozen targets immediately take 50% combined weapon damage and are stunned and unable to move for 2 seconds.

Freeze can only occur on a target once.

NEW SKILLS

CURSES

Torment

Skill Tags: Spell, Projectile, Shadow, Curse

Spell, Projectile, Shadow, Curse Effect: Curse the target with Torment, causing it to take damage over time equal to 40% Combined Weapon Damage per active Curse on the target per second. Lasts 4 seconds.

Curse the target with Torment, causing it to take damage over time equal to 40% Combined Weapon Damage per active Curse on the target per second. Lasts 4 seconds. Mana Cost: 100

100 Shadow Offering Cost: 50

50 Cooldown: 8 seconds

8 seconds Range: 1,500

Ethereal Chains

Skill Tags: Spell, Projectile, Shadow, Curse

Spell, Projectile, Shadow, Curse Effect: Curse the target with Ethereal Chains, reducing the target's Movement Speed by 25% for 4 seconds.

Curse the target with Ethereal Chains, reducing the target's Movement Speed by 25% for 4 seconds. Mana Cost: 100

100 Shadow Offering Cost: 50

50 Cooldown: 8 seconds

8 seconds Range: 1,500

Vulnerability

Skill Tags: Spell, Projectile, Shadow, Curse

Spell, Projectile, Shadow, Curse Effect: Curse the target with Vulnerability, causing it to take 15% more damage from all sources for 4 seconds.

Curse the target with Vulnerability, causing it to take 15% more damage from all sources for 4 seconds. Mana Cost: 100

100 Shadow Offering Cost: 50

50 Cooldown: 8 seconds

8 seconds Range: 1,500

Enfeeble

Skill Tags: Spell, Projectile, Shadow, Curse

Spell, Projectile, Shadow, Curse Effect: Curse the target with Enfeeble, causing it to deal 15% reduced damage for 4 seconds.

Curse the target with Enfeeble, causing it to deal 15% reduced damage for 4 seconds. Mana Cost: 80

80 Shadow Offering Cost: 40

40 Cooldown: 8 seconds

8 seconds Range: 1,500

Deathmark

Skill Tags: Spell, Projectile, Shadow, Curse

Spell, Projectile, Shadow, Curse Effect: Curse the target with Deathmark, causing it to die at 15% or less Health.

Curse the target with Deathmark, causing it to die at 15% or less Health. Mana Cost: 100

100 Shadow Offering Cost: 50

50 Cooldown: 8 seconds

8 seconds Range: 1,500

OTHER SKILLS

Shadowbolt

Skill Tags: Spell, Projectile, Shadow

Spell, Projectile, Shadow Requires: a Staff or Focus equipped

a Staff or Focus equipped Effect: Cast a bolt of shadow that damages a single target for 50% spell damage. Generates 10 Shadow Offering.

Cast a bolt of shadow that damages a single target for 50% spell damage. Generates 10 Shadow Offering. Mana Cost: 25

25 Cooldown: 0.3 seconds

0.3 seconds Range: 1,500

Hex

Skill Tags: Spell, Projectile, Shadow

Spell, Projectile, Shadow Requires: a Staff or Focus equipped

a Staff or Focus equipped Effect: Cast a bolt of shadow that damages a single target for 70% spell damage. Creates Desecrated Ground. Hitting an enemy attaches the Desecrated Ground to them for the duration.

Cast a bolt of shadow that damages a single target for 70% spell damage. Creates Desecrated Ground. Hitting an enemy attaches the Desecrated Ground to them for the duration. Mana Cost: 110

110 Cooldown: 8 seconds

8 seconds Range: 1,500

Dark Grasp

Skill Tags: Spell, Shadow

Spell, Shadow Effect: Summon shadowy hands from the abyss that reach out to all enemies within range and pull them towards you. Deals 60% Combined Weapon Damage to each target.

Summon shadowy hands from the abyss that reach out to all enemies within range and pull them towards you. Deals 60% Combined Weapon Damage to each target. Mana Cost: 140

140 Shadow Offering Cost: 100

100 Cooldown: 9 seconds

Desecration

Skill Tags: Spell, Area Effect, Shadow

Spell, Area Effect, Shadow Effect: Create an area of Desecrated Ground beneath you for 8 seconds. Casts instantly.

Create an area of Desecrated Ground beneath you for 8 seconds. Casts instantly. Mana Cost: 100

100 Cooldown: 10 seconds

Abyssal Path

Skill Tags: Spell, Area Effect, Shadow

Spell, Area Effect, Shadow Requires: a Staff equipped

a Staff equipped Effect: Harness the raw power of the abyss to summon a series of 3 dark eruptions in a line in front of you. Each eruption creates Desecrated Ground and deals 100% Spell Damage to nearby targets.

Harness the raw power of the abyss to summon a series of 3 dark eruptions in a line in front of you. Each eruption creates Desecrated Ground and deals 100% Spell Damage to nearby targets. Mana Cost: 200

200 Shadow Offering Cost: 100

100 Cooldown: 10 seconds

Void Rain

Skill Tags: Spell, Area Effect, Shadow

Spell, Area Effect, Shadow Requires: a Staff or Focus equipped

a Staff or Focus equipped Effect: Conjure a cloud of void-infused energy that rains down, dealing 40% Spell Damage per second for 8 seconds and creating Desecrated Ground.

Conjure a cloud of void-infused energy that rains down, dealing 40% Spell Damage per second for 8 seconds and creating Desecrated Ground. Mana Cost: 150

150 Shadow Offering Cost: 50

50 Cooldown: 4 seconds

Cursed Weapon

Skill Tags: Shadow

Shadow Requires: a Sword, Axe, Mace, or Bow equipped

a Sword, Axe, Mace, or Bow equipped Effect: Your next Physical Hit within 6 seconds applies a random Curse to the target. Avoids Curses already active on the target. Instant cast.

Your next Physical Hit within 6 seconds applies a random Curse to the target. Avoids Curses already active on the target. Instant cast. Mana Cost: 80

80 Shadow Offering Cost: 25

25 Cooldown: 2 seconds

Conjure Netherscythe

Skill Tags: Shadow

Shadow Requires: a Focus equipped

a Focus equipped Effect: Replaces your equipped focuses with Netherscythes for 8 seconds. 25% chance per Netherscythe on Melee Hit to apply a random Curse. Replaces this skill and a skill on your equipped focus with appropriate melee skills.

Replaces your equipped focuses with Netherscythes for 8 seconds. 25% chance per Netherscythe on Melee Hit to apply a random Curse. Replaces this skill and a skill on your equipped focus with appropriate melee skills. Mana Cost: 150

150 Shadow Offering Cost: 200

Netherblood Nova

Skill Tags: Spell, Area Effect, Shadow

Spell, Area Effect, Shadow Effect: Create a blood nova around you which damages all nearby enemies for 150% Combined Weapon Damage. Regain 15 Health over 5 seconds from each target.

Create a blood nova around you which damages all nearby enemies for 150% Combined Weapon Damage. Regain 15 Health over 5 seconds from each target. Mana Cost: 150

150 Shadow Offering Cost: 75

75 Cooldown: 2 seconds

Summon Shadow Elemental

Skill Tags: Minion, Summon, Shadow

Minion, Summon, Shadow Requires: a Staff or Focus equipped

a Staff or Focus equipped Effect: Summon a Shadow Elemental to fight for you. The area around the Elemental is always Desecrated Ground. Hold Skill Modifier (default: Left Alt) while casting to dismiss.

Summon a Shadow Elemental to fight for you. The area around the Elemental is always Desecrated Ground. Hold Skill Modifier (default: Left Alt) while casting to dismiss. Mana Cost: 200

200 Shadow Offering Cost: 50

50 Cooldown: 8 seconds

Shadow Tether

Skill Tags: Entanglement, Shadow

Entanglement, Shadow Effect: Entangle with an enemy, while entangled, this spell attempts to consume 35 Shadow Offering every second to deal 100% Combined Weapon Damage. Activate again to disentangle.

Entangle with an enemy, while entangled, this spell attempts to consume 35 Shadow Offering every second to deal 100% Combined Weapon Damage. Activate again to disentangle. Shadow Offering Cost: 35

35 Cooldown: 2 seconds

MISC

New Tooltips: Simplified some skill descriptions and moved descriptions for common effects such as Poison into additional tooltips.