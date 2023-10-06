The Shadow Update

NEW BOSSES
- Stonefrost Warden - Icewastes Maps
- Terraclaw - Cave Maps
- Netherfiend Sorcerer - Castle Maps
All new bosses can spawn in Arena.
New Skill Tags
- Shadow - Skills that interact with the new Shadow Offering resource.
- Curse - Debuffs applied by Shadow skills.
NEW MECHANICS
Shadow Offering
Skills that cost Shadow Offering will first draw from your accumulated Shadow Offering, any leftover cost will be collected from your Health.
Desecrated Ground
Enemies standing on this area grant 6 Shadow Offering on Hit. Absorbs nearby Curses and applies them to all nearby enemies.
Freeze
- All Chills applied to a target now contribute to Freeze.
- When the total amount of Chills applied to a target reaches 100%, the target becomes Frozen.
- Frozen targets immediately take 50% combined weapon damage and are stunned and unable to move for 2 seconds.
- Freeze can only occur on a target once.
NEW SKILLS
CURSES
Torment
- Skill Tags: Spell, Projectile, Shadow, Curse
- Effect: Curse the target with Torment, causing it to take damage over time equal to 40% Combined Weapon Damage per active Curse on the target per second. Lasts 4 seconds.
- Mana Cost: 100
- Shadow Offering Cost: 50
- Cooldown: 8 seconds
- Range: 1,500
Ethereal Chains
- Skill Tags: Spell, Projectile, Shadow, Curse
- Effect: Curse the target with Ethereal Chains, reducing the target's Movement Speed by 25% for 4 seconds.
- Mana Cost: 100
- Shadow Offering Cost: 50
- Cooldown: 8 seconds
- Range: 1,500
Vulnerability
- Skill Tags: Spell, Projectile, Shadow, Curse
- Effect: Curse the target with Vulnerability, causing it to take 15% more damage from all sources for 4 seconds.
- Mana Cost: 100
- Shadow Offering Cost: 50
- Cooldown: 8 seconds
- Range: 1,500
Enfeeble
- Skill Tags: Spell, Projectile, Shadow, Curse
- Effect: Curse the target with Enfeeble, causing it to deal 15% reduced damage for 4 seconds.
- Mana Cost: 80
- Shadow Offering Cost: 40
- Cooldown: 8 seconds
- Range: 1,500
Deathmark
- Skill Tags: Spell, Projectile, Shadow, Curse
- Effect: Curse the target with Deathmark, causing it to die at 15% or less Health.
- Mana Cost: 100
- Shadow Offering Cost: 50
- Cooldown: 8 seconds
- Range: 1,500
OTHER SKILLS
Shadowbolt
- Skill Tags: Spell, Projectile, Shadow
- Requires: a Staff or Focus equipped
- Effect: Cast a bolt of shadow that damages a single target for 50% spell damage. Generates 10 Shadow Offering.
- Mana Cost: 25
- Cooldown: 0.3 seconds
- Range: 1,500
Hex
- Skill Tags: Spell, Projectile, Shadow
- Requires: a Staff or Focus equipped
- Effect: Cast a bolt of shadow that damages a single target for 70% spell damage. Creates Desecrated Ground. Hitting an enemy attaches the Desecrated Ground to them for the duration.
- Mana Cost: 110
- Cooldown: 8 seconds
- Range: 1,500
Dark Grasp
- Skill Tags: Spell, Shadow
- Effect: Summon shadowy hands from the abyss that reach out to all enemies within range and pull them towards you. Deals 60% Combined Weapon Damage to each target.
- Mana Cost: 140
- Shadow Offering Cost: 100
- Cooldown: 9 seconds
Desecration
- Skill Tags: Spell, Area Effect, Shadow
- Effect: Create an area of Desecrated Ground beneath you for 8 seconds. Casts instantly.
- Mana Cost: 100
- Cooldown: 10 seconds
Abyssal Path
- Skill Tags: Spell, Area Effect, Shadow
- Requires: a Staff equipped
- Effect: Harness the raw power of the abyss to summon a series of 3 dark eruptions in a line in front of you. Each eruption creates Desecrated Ground and deals 100% Spell Damage to nearby targets.
- Mana Cost: 200
- Shadow Offering Cost: 100
- Cooldown: 10 seconds
Void Rain
- Skill Tags: Spell, Area Effect, Shadow
- Requires: a Staff or Focus equipped
- Effect: Conjure a cloud of void-infused energy that rains down, dealing 40% Spell Damage per second for 8 seconds and creating Desecrated Ground.
- Mana Cost: 150
- Shadow Offering Cost: 50
- Cooldown: 4 seconds
Cursed Weapon
- Skill Tags: Shadow
- Requires: a Sword, Axe, Mace, or Bow equipped
- Effect: Your next Physical Hit within 6 seconds applies a random Curse to the target. Avoids Curses already active on the target. Instant cast.
- Mana Cost: 80
- Shadow Offering Cost: 25
- Cooldown: 2 seconds
Conjure Netherscythe
- Skill Tags: Shadow
- Requires: a Focus equipped
- Effect: Replaces your equipped focuses with Netherscythes for 8 seconds. 25% chance per Netherscythe on Melee Hit to apply a random Curse. Replaces this skill and a skill on your equipped focus with appropriate melee skills.
- Mana Cost: 150
- Shadow Offering Cost: 200
Netherblood Nova
- Skill Tags: Spell, Area Effect, Shadow
- Effect: Create a blood nova around you which damages all nearby enemies for 150% Combined Weapon Damage. Regain 15 Health over 5 seconds from each target.
- Mana Cost: 150
- Shadow Offering Cost: 75
- Cooldown: 2 seconds
Summon Shadow Elemental
- Skill Tags: Minion, Summon, Shadow
- Requires: a Staff or Focus equipped
- Effect: Summon a Shadow Elemental to fight for you. The area around the Elemental is always Desecrated Ground. Hold Skill Modifier (default: Left Alt) while casting to dismiss.
- Mana Cost: 200
- Shadow Offering Cost: 50
- Cooldown: 8 seconds
Shadow Tether
- Skill Tags: Entanglement, Shadow
- Effect: Entangle with an enemy, while entangled, this spell attempts to consume 35 Shadow Offering every second to deal 100% Combined Weapon Damage. Activate again to disentangle.
- Shadow Offering Cost: 35
- Cooldown: 2 seconds
MISC
New Tooltips: Simplified some skill descriptions and moved descriptions for common effects such as Poison into additional tooltips.
