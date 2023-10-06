Patch 1.003

Added an Armaments index to the Options menu. Can be accessed from both options in main menu and in-game Options screen. Will give extra info on whether an armament will crit (useful for knowing what will trigger on crit abilities like the Wood Elf's), what status effects they inflict, and their base cooldown.

I did not include damage due to limited space and because it's not that useful of a stat.

Please let me know if you run into any issues, adding menu items to this game is actually very prone to bugs due to lack of decent gamemaker menu support + my inexperience when coding it (will definitely take a different approach in future games but what's done is done).

This will be the last content/features update for this game.

Future updates will only deal with bug fixes or editing stuff like inaccurate displayed info.

Thank you to everyone who bought and/or played Mage Lords of Brams and I hope you had fun with it.