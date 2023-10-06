Leaver's Patch v1.0.5

A big issue that many of you reported is that when a player leaves the game, it exits for everyone.
The reason is because some quests require all human players to complete. This issue is now fixed.
unless the lobby leader leaves - the game continues!
[Bugs]
-Fixed a rare bug where a door can't be opened.
-Fixed a pause menu bug when the chatbox is opened.
[Improvements]
-Adjusted the random generation system to make it easier on low-end PCs.
[Disabled]
-Disabled the electricity panels quest for now due to the need for all players to complete it.
Changed files in this update