Leaver's Patch v1.0.5

A big issue that many of you reported is that when a player leaves the game, it exits for everyone.

The reason is because some quests require all human players to complete. This issue is now fixed.

unless the lobby leader leaves - the game continues!

[Bugs]

-Fixed a rare bug where a door can't be opened.

-Fixed a pause menu bug when the chatbox is opened.

[Improvements]

-Adjusted the random generation system to make it easier on low-end PCs.

[Disabled]

-Disabled the electricity panels quest for now due to the need for all players to complete it.