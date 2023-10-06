 Skip to content

Drakkon World Builder update for 6 October 2023

Update: Add DB and Notebook entries to the Combat Tracker

The latest update adds a button to the Database and Notebook to add the current page to the Combat tracker automatically!

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2117931 Depot 2117931
