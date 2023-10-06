The latest update adds a button to the Database and Notebook to add the current page to the Combat tracker automatically!
Drakkon World Builder update for 6 October 2023
Update: Add DB and Notebook entries to the Combat Tracker
Patchnotes via Steam Community
