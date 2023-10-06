 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Mineko's Night Market update for 6 October 2023

Build V0.8.0.12 Changelog (PC/OSX)

Share · View all patches · Build 12369674 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Balance: Lowered Energy cost of Mining, Axe, and Hairball picking
  • Bug: NPC Gifting now accepts a combination of regular and perfect versions of crafts if the player has a combination that would make the yield. It will prioritize taking regular versions first
  • Bug: Fixed Granny’s house upgrades not showing up
  • Bug: Fixed an annoying bug where hotspots (magnifying glass interactions) would sometimes stop working for a second or two immediately after closing the Inventory menu

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 762941
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 762942
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link