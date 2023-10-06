- Balance: Lowered Energy cost of Mining, Axe, and Hairball picking
- Bug: NPC Gifting now accepts a combination of regular and perfect versions of crafts if the player has a combination that would make the yield. It will prioritize taking regular versions first
- Bug: Fixed Granny’s house upgrades not showing up
- Bug: Fixed an annoying bug where hotspots (magnifying glass interactions) would sometimes stop working for a second or two immediately after closing the Inventory menu
Mineko's Night Market update for 6 October 2023
Build V0.8.0.12 Changelog (PC/OSX)
