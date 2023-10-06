Spell Disk 0.4.5 patch

New boss added for Citadel: Archer Captain.

Added a letterboxing effect for the boss intro to indicate that you can't control the player during that moment.

Adjusted the player's and the boss's initial positions to fit into the screen. Previously, the boss's health bar hid the boss, which was not the intended effect of the boss intro.

The boss's location will now be factored into the camera location. We believe this gives more impact to the boss's presence and also ensures the boss is more often on the screen, making it easier see their telegraphed patterns regardless of their distance to the player.

Fixed a bug where entering the boss floor slightly zoomed in the camera.

Fixed a bug where dashing in the same frame as you enter the boss room could disable dash and make the player invincible.

Fixed pathfinding issues with the moth enemy. Now, they will more aggressively seek the player and try to avoid sticking to the wall.