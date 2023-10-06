Your GPU will relax, but YOU will go hunting!

Achievements
- seven new achievements to unlock
Stats
- added stat to collect how many bombs you let explode
- this stat is used to count when you'll get your achievement
- fixed a bug where this stat would be subtracted by 153
FPS
- We tried to fix the uncapped FPS the last three updates... But now it's working!
- FPS are locked to 30 now (you only need 8 to play this game tho tbh)
- Locked FPS will reduce GPU load and therefor reduce power draw (cooler GPU)
Next Updates will be:
-
probably some texture changes
-
online Steam-Leaderboards
- move-count-based leaderboards
- zero-bombs-left finishes leaderboards
- time-based Leaderboards (later)
Please let us know in the Communty-Hub, if you have any problems or bugs while playing! Thank you!
