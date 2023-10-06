Your GPU will relax, but YOU will go hunting!

Share · View all patches · Build 12369598 · Last edited 6 October 2023 – 01:06:21 UTC by Wendy

Achievements

seven new achievements to unlock

Stats

added stat to collect how many bombs you let explode

this stat is used to count when you'll get your achievement

fixed a bug where this stat would be subtracted by 153

FPS

We tried to fix the uncapped FPS the last three updates... But now it's working!

FPS are locked to 30 now (you only need 8 to play this game tho tbh)

Locked FPS will reduce GPU load and therefor reduce power draw (cooler GPU)

Next Updates will be:

probably some texture changes

online Steam-Leaderboards move-count-based leaderboards zero-bombs-left finishes leaderboards time-based Leaderboards (later)



Please let us know in the Communty-Hub, if you have any problems or bugs while playing! Thank you!