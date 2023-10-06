 Skip to content

Bombabomb! update for 6 October 2023

Your GPU will relax, but YOU will go hunting!

Build 12369598 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Achievements

  • seven new achievements to unlock

Stats

  • added stat to collect how many bombs you let explode
  • this stat is used to count when you'll get your achievement
  • fixed a bug where this stat would be subtracted by 153

FPS

  • We tried to fix the uncapped FPS the last three updates... But now it's working!
  • FPS are locked to 30 now (you only need 8 to play this game tho tbh)
  • Locked FPS will reduce GPU load and therefor reduce power draw (cooler GPU)

Next Updates will be:

  • probably some texture changes

  • online Steam-Leaderboards

    • move-count-based leaderboards
    • zero-bombs-left finishes leaderboards
    • time-based Leaderboards (later)

Please let us know in the Communty-Hub, if you have any problems or bugs while playing! Thank you!

