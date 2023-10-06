 Skip to content

Riff XR update for 6 October 2023

Map SDK & Private Instance Preview

Share · View all patches · Build 12369568 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Under Mods > Maps in the wrist menu you can now launch public and private instances. Be advised that this is a preview feature and you might run into some issues. Known problems include, host migration is currently still in development so if you are host and leave server the other players will get sent to the main menu. Please look at the download sizes before choosing to start or join a map. Have fun!

  2. Addressed issue that was causing art in the gallery to not properly display.

  3. Added sound occlusion to all maps to enhance PVP weapons effects.

