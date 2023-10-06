Crescent Quest - 1.6.4 Revamp

Crescent Quest 1.6.4 is here, this is a bigger update than usual.
-
You can now carry more of one item, this was changed from 120 to 320. I wanted to add more space for item collectors as the bank in Cressora Town does not store items.
-
I have added more detail in the in-game menus and the world of Crescent Quest itself, things should be looking fancier.
-
The anti-cheat features in the game have been updated.
-
Altered the combat of the game in regards to consumable items, status effects, and damage done by melee, energy, and archery. I have also adjusted the stats of temporary party members.
-
On the smaller side of things, I have fixed a few issues with the Halloween event, specifically certain Halloween costumes not appearing correctly.
These are just a few of the updates, changes, and fixes listed. Why not hop onto the game and see the other new stuff for yourself? ~ TimeLierG
Changed files in this update