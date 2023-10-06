Crescent Quest - 1.6.4 Revamp

Crescent Quest 1.6.4 is here, this is a bigger update than usual.

You can now carry more of one item, this was changed from 120 to 320. I wanted to add more space for item collectors as the bank in Cressora Town does not store items.

I have added more detail in the in-game menus and the world of Crescent Quest itself, things should be looking fancier.

The anti-cheat features in the game have been updated.

Altered the combat of the game in regards to consumable items, status effects, and damage done by melee, energy, and archery. I have also adjusted the stats of temporary party members.