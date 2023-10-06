Halloween 2023 Update

It’s time for a spook-tacular celebration! Halloween is here for the monkes, and they’ve gone all-out decorating for the occasion. There’s plenty of fun and frights waiting for you, so get your friends together for a bone-chilling good time! Beware of the creepy cobwebs, eerie fog, and spooky scary skeletons that’ll send shivers down your spine.

The fun cosmetics in the store are sure to make you shriek with laughter. There’s masks, costumes, and a new pack that will have you looking boo-tiful! Dress up in your new scary swag before venturing out to find the ghastly ghouls and all sorts of tricks and treats.