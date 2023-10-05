v0.65 is now Live!

v0.65 CHANGES

Bug Fixes

-Fixed bug where Skeleton Bosses would get stuck outside the map

-Fixed bug where players couldn't pick up 'Shrine Orbs' in the 'Dungeon' stage

-Fixed bug stopping players from getting the achievement "More Candy Please" (open 10 Basic Chests)

-Fixed bug where the Main Menu ambience volume wasn't being loaded properly on startup

Lag Fixes

-'Heart' drops will now de-spawn if they are not picked up within 1 minute

-Upon opening a Basic Chest, if there are 100 or more Soul Fragments on the ground, 100 of them will be deleted and a 'Bonus Souls' drop will spawn instead

Thank you for your support and feedback ❤️