HordeFighter2D update for 5 October 2023

v0.65 is now Live!

Build 12369235 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.65 CHANGES

Bug Fixes
-Fixed bug where Skeleton Bosses would get stuck outside the map
-Fixed bug where players couldn't pick up 'Shrine Orbs' in the 'Dungeon' stage
-Fixed bug stopping players from getting the achievement "More Candy Please" (open 10 Basic Chests)
-Fixed bug where the Main Menu ambience volume wasn't being loaded properly on startup

Lag Fixes
-'Heart' drops will now de-spawn if they are not picked up within 1 minute
-Upon opening a Basic Chest, if there are 100 or more Soul Fragments on the ground, 100 of them will be deleted and a 'Bonus Souls' drop will spawn instead

Thank you for your support and feedback ❤️

