V Gate update for 5 October 2023

V.0.2.6 UPDATE

V.0.2.6 UPDATE

Patchnotes via Steam Community

V.0.2.6 UPDATE Notes:

⦁ Player Starter Bag created
⦁ Production bench bags have been adjusted
⦁ Player Sound Effects edited
⦁ Registration system has been renewed
⦁ Player Re-Spawn Locations have been adjusted (It only works in-game with Campbed.)
⦁ New Items have been added for the Player at launch (Clothes, Weapons, Bullets, Flasks, Food)
⦁ Re-Spawn Campbed system has been adjusted
⦁ Updated AI NPC Spawn points and numbers
⦁ Random Save Slots on the Map have been Removed
⦁ Music added to Main Menu
⦁ Update in loot system
⦁ Optimization update

It is very important for us that you share with us the problems you encounter in the game and your ideas within the Concept. Thank you for your feedback.

