Patch - 1.3.1.8

How to opt into Experimental

To opt into experimental install "Cepheus Protocol Experimental" in your steam library.

It is no longer a beta opt in but an entirely new game granted when you purchase the base game.



Patch Notes

(Click Show details for a full breakdown of the changes)

Hooked up the new 'ability' icons for the Recruit popup for Scientists and Radio Operators

Cleared out some old images from legacy UI's

Updated spacing for 'ability icons' on recruit popup if only one ability is going to be shown

Set up Infinite Ammo and Infinite Fuel custom game settings. With hovertip support for save slots, proper setup for difficulty adjuster, etc.

Set up the Evac Helicopter Capacity custom game setting. Allows up to double capacity, 256 (not very helpful, though, since the timer countdown still is too short for that many people to board unless you've been 'storing folks up')

Deleted foliage on Storage Depot map

Updated the Horde Widget to be usable in Horde Mode again

Early Minimap Zoom+Panning update

Zoom in/out buttons re-added, with a 'reset' button underneath them

Panning added, via holding middle mouse while on the minimap

Zoom in/out buttons re-added, with a 'reset' button underneath them Panning added, via holding middle mouse while on the minimap Early version of Music Scrubbing added to the Music Manager widget. Doesn't work while music is paused, and doesn't have the 'time played/time remaining', displays yet, but otherwise functional

Updated player minimap POI to just use the 'view cone' instead of the green arrow and view cone

Set up Minimap's zoom in/out buttons to work if held

Additionally, updated Zoom In/Out math to update panning to match 'relative' panning, so the zoom won't be relative to center of map, but relative towards current panning (makes things feel a lot smoother when zooming in and out, reduces need to manually adjust panning after zoom changes)

Updated 'minimap POI update rate' relative to map zoom (up to double the update rate)

Zone Widget will appear when highlighting a zone on the minimap

If you're viewing the minimap in Large Mode, the zone widget will follow your mouse

If you're viewing in regular mode, the widget will just appear to the right of the minimap

Added time indicators to the Music Player's playback scrubber

Fixed the Music Player's playback scrubber not allowing you to scrub correctly if you do so while the music's paused

Blocked panning on the Minimap when not zoomed in

Added hovertips to the zoom buttons, too

Added minor render translation to the 'tooltip' Zone Widget on the Minimap Large Mode 'zone hover' info: this, for some reason, resolves the 'flickering'

Added Minimap POI categories via element 'MinimapPOICategory' in the MetadataComponent

Added hovertips for other minimap buttons

Used Juniardi's new Minimap button images to update the style of manipulation buttons on the Minimap

Updated the Infection Zone Widget's text to more reliably display without being 'cut off' for longer zone names, when displayed via the Minimap at the bottom left

Avenger Turret added

Re-hooked up the ability to construct it from the defenses tab

Fixed part of the Avenger 'BP_Stinger_BoosterMotor' to prevent an 'invalid access' after a short delay in case the rocket explodes early (due to nearby foe)

Updated turret UI to support a 'one clip' turret

Updated Avenger turret to have an 8-size 'magazine', with 250-cost-per-rocket for reloading

Updated turret reload logic to support a one-clip turret (like the Avenger)

Got rid of the old Refill Ammo button on Field Turrets, and replaced with the Aug 2023 Reload button image

Quick update to the TurretAmmoWidget to mitigate a 'text centering issue' for the Avenger Turret's ammo display

Progress commit before trying to fix Deploy Mode hovertip description text to be localizable FText instead of FString

Atlas Guard Tower

Fixed the old portrait for Tower Guards: uses the newer Assault portrait now

Construction updated to better prioritize the order in which the items were placed:Order of construction is highly prioritized, but not set in stone. Units will still have some freedom to decide where to go based on the distance to travel between construction points, and may 'finish up a cluster of buildings in an area' before going to a farther construct. Loading a game may not keep the construction order 100% the same as it was before, as a heads-up

'Direction Arrow' added to Builder

Testing to try to nail down an issue where exiting to Pandemic Mode after playing Horde, while in the same game session, breaks Building shop widgets: not resolved yet

Fixed a Birds Ragdoll issue that was nuking performance for when birds were active

Fix to weapon-camo application for vehicles, if you change a vehicle's weapon at the weapon market

Fixed up the Shops button erroneously displaying a 40% off on the Shredder Rounds purchase (since it was improperly reducing the displayed cost by 40% for DNA purchases, when that doctrine skill doesn't work on DNA purchases)

Fixed an animation issue where undeploying the Atlas Guard Tower makes it get stuck with the tower up

Some cleanup on Atlas Guard Tower - modularization, and trying to reduce processing used on tower guards (they still see things through the HEMTT when they shouldn't, though)

Finalized HEMTT guard tower setup - will now level out on uneven ground.

Swapped HEMTT guard tower material to new camo-based setup.

Snap-to logic fixed up for placing structures

Materials and 'phase through building' logic issue fixed for regular sandbag construction

Fixed up some regular snappoint interaction

Resolved a 'tower width offset' issue for wall pieces

Fixed up a 'build on top of structure/wall' issue for sandbag construction

Fixed wall-construction traces not starting 'soon enough', allowing you to build small wall segments on top of other walls

Fixed up 'able to build on top of other structures' issue

Added a 'blue preview material' fix if you try to start building a building in an invalid location but don't move your mouse

Centralized some material setting, and resolved an issue with faction wall material setup

Speculative fix to resolve 'edge case' where a wall corner might 'move up' on top of another wall or structure piece

Fixed an issue that allowed you to build 'on' construction holograms

Please note the following going forward (Restart your game/steam to get the update if needed





Letter from the Producer

https://steamcommunity.com/games/979640/announcements/detail/3718325557390407190

New Roadmap system

We now have a new system for our community to follow along on development. This website will break down all the major systems that are coming each patch. It will not include hotfixes/bug fixes. Sections inside TBD can be included randomly if we are ahead of schedule

https://www.notion.so/cepheusprotocol/Cepheus-Protocol-31f1b25ce00148d6844825f4a0c0bc08

Ways to Support Development

Everything goes towards expanding the team and building a better game!

Consider Supporting us on Patreon

Cepheus Protocol Anthology

Experience the outbreak of the Pangu Virus from multiple perspectives across as the brave heroes of the Center for Epidemic Research and Control battle tirelessly to stop the spread of a cataclysmic alien virus that has mutated innocent people into monstrous creatures of unimaginable power

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1707120/Cepheus_Protocol_Anthology_Season_1/

First 40 Minutes of Cepheus Protocol Anthology Season 1