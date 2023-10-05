- Fixed an AI-issue with the Dumb-Package. They were too dumb. (Did not move sometimes when they were in engagement range)
- Fixed several places where I mispelled "Resources"
- Added an animation when adventurers are loaded in a list. This was done to remove the stutter when a great number of adventurers are loaded.
Our Adventurer Guild update for 5 October 2023
Patch 0.6586
Patchnotes via Steam Community
