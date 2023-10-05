 Skip to content

Our Adventurer Guild update for 5 October 2023

Patch 0.6586

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an AI-issue with the Dumb-Package. They were too dumb. (Did not move sometimes when they were in engagement range)
  • Fixed several places where I mispelled "Resources"
  • Added an animation when adventurers are loaded in a list. This was done to remove the stutter when a great number of adventurers are loaded.

Changed files in this update

