 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tits and Shadows update for 5 October 2023

Tits and Shadows // Halloween

Share · View all patches · Build 12368945 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Welcome back, dear players! We are pleased to announce that the Halloween season has begun in the Tits and Shadows universe, and with it, we've prepared a limited-time event.

Doctor Fear has arrived in the swamp with a series of new missions. By completing these missions, players will have the chance to obtain 2 special weapons or a unique skin for Cherry, our beloved slime.

To find Doctor Fear, simply head to the swamp and enter the abandoned cabin located to the south.

This event will be available from Friday, October 6th, until Friday, November 3rd. Once Doctor Fear leaves the swamp, you won't be able to find her until next year.

During the Halloween period, we will continue to add more content to this event. We are excited about what we have achieved and hope you enjoy this exclusive, limited-time experience.

Furthermore, as part of immersion improvements, we have added text to all the tombstones in the game, expanded the dialogues of Mamy Evergreen, Minerva, and Pan. We have also included a small special mission for Helena's family, where your actions can completely change the fate of these characters.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2418741 Depot 2418741
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link