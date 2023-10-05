Tits and Shadows // Halloween



Welcome back, dear players! We are pleased to announce that the Halloween season has begun in the Tits and Shadows universe, and with it, we've prepared a limited-time event.

Doctor Fear has arrived in the swamp with a series of new missions. By completing these missions, players will have the chance to obtain 2 special weapons or a unique skin for Cherry, our beloved slime.

To find Doctor Fear, simply head to the swamp and enter the abandoned cabin located to the south.



This event will be available from Friday, October 6th, until Friday, November 3rd. Once Doctor Fear leaves the swamp, you won't be able to find her until next year.

During the Halloween period, we will continue to add more content to this event. We are excited about what we have achieved and hope you enjoy this exclusive, limited-time experience.

Furthermore, as part of immersion improvements, we have added text to all the tombstones in the game, expanded the dialogues of Mamy Evergreen, Minerva, and Pan. We have also included a small special mission for Helena's family, where your actions can completely change the fate of these characters.