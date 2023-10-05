7.34d Gameplay Patch

Patch 7.34d is out now. You can check the notes here.
Over the last few days we've addressed several gameplay issues:
- Fixed an area above the Radiant fountain that heroes could get stuck in
- Fixed Player Perspective not sometimes working correctly when spectating
- Fixed several issues with Illusions and hotkeys and control groups
- Fixed Quick Attack not working correctly when clicking on the top bar of the HUD
- Fixed clicking the Lotus Pool multiple times in quick succession interrupting the channeling of the lotus pool
- Fixed inconsistent channel bar updates when interacting with the Lotus Pool
- Fixed Scan button not showing remaining charges if it is not full
- Fixed the cooldown of duplicate items in inventory like Faerie Fire sometimes getting stuck.
- Fixed Twin Gates particle effects sometimes revealing usage to the enemy by playing a particle on the last known hero position
- Fixed Blade Mail not working correctly on Nyx Assassin
- Fixed Lotus Orb reflect interaction with Channeled spells if it was applied by an ally
- Fixed Specialist Array applying bonus Crackshot damage when there is only one target
- Fixed Giant's Ring effects being visible to enemies when the wearer is invisible. Added a debuff icon when receiving damage from an enemy Giant's Ring
- Fixed using Eul's Scepter on a Debuff Immune unit leading them to get stuck
- Fixed Arc Warden Tempest Double not preserving both charges of Hand of Midas when re-summoned
- Fixed Arc Warden Tempest Double receiving experience from creeps denied by enemies
- Fixed Bounty Hunter Friendly Shadow Shard upgrade costing too much mana
- Fixed Dawnbreaker Starbreaker not putting Harpoon on cooldown whereas it did for Echo Sabre
- Fixed Dawnbreaker Solar Guardian sometimes getting cancelled if the target ally goes out of world
- Fixed Death Prophet fear interrupting channeling spells through Debuff Immunity
- Fixed Ember Spirit only able to cast Sleight of Fist to the right side while traveling in Fire Remnant
- Fixed Enchantress Little Friends not being blocked by Linkens Sphere
- Fixed Invoker's EMP shard effect ignoring collisions and allowing to get units stuck to each other
- Fixed Kunkka Torrent overriding the target's animations, even if they are debuff immune
- Fixed Lich Chain Frost On Death talent display on HUD - the buff icon will now only display when you have the talent, and now has a tooltip
- Fixed Lone Druid Spirit Bear Owner not being able to disassemble items on the Bear
- Fixed the interaction of Luna's Aghanim's Shard with Silver Edge and Shadow Blade.
- Fixed Mars Spear of Mars skewering Lone Druid's Spirit Bear
- Fixed a crash caused by Monkey King mischief which occured when revealing a Monkey King Tree Disguise along with other units at same time
- Fixed Monkey King Level 25 Jingu Mastery required hits talent not applying to summoned soldiers
- Fixed Monkey King Fur Army Aghanim's Scepter upgrade not working when Fur Army is off cooldown
- Fixed Muerta Parting Shot's target's physical form being able to act if it receives debuff immunity
- Fixed Puck Dream Coil being affected by Status Resistance
- Fixed Puck Dream Coil effect being removed early if an enemy was affected by two separate dream coils
- Fixed Queen of Pain Sonic Wave damage not being applied fully if cast on a target affected by Pulverize
- Fixed Queen of Pain Sonic Wave sometimes dealing an extra instance of damage, and incorrectly rounding when duration is affected by Status Resistance
- Fixed Sand King Sand Storm Blind/Slow effect staying in the location of the initial cast instead of moving
- Fixed Slark Pounce applying to Lone Druid's Spirit Bear
- Fixed Templar Assassin sometimes getting stuck in Meld invisibility if the attack target was destroyed
- Fixed Treant Protector losing Nature's Guise buff when taking damage while walking on Nature's Grasp. Now has same behavior as when walking in trees
- Fixed Troll Warlord being sometimes being controllable during Battle Trance
- Fixed Vengeful Spirit receiving Fountain Invulnerability if she swaps places with her Aghanim's Scepter illusion outside of the Fountain
- Fixed the interaction of Vengeful Spirit's Magic Missile shard with Refreshing and Reflection
- Fixed Warlock Chaotic Offering Aghanims Scepter upgrade creating golems with non-reduced stats if Warlock moves his scepter into the backpack mid-cast
- Fixed Shard sometimes causing Weaver Shukuchi invisibility to be dispelled, in particular with the Level 25 +1 Geminate Attack talent
- Fixed Windrunner sometimes canceling attacks when casting windrun after Focus Fire with Aghanim's Scepter
- Fixing Wraith King getting bombarded with "Can't Attack" messages if one of his skeletons gets disarmed
- Fixed Zeus Lightning Hands being affected by dispels
- Fixed Mirana Level 25 talent listing incorrect value for Starstorm bonus damage
Changed files in this update