Symmodance update for 5 October 2023

Bug Fixes 3.0.10.0

Build 12368632 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changelog / Patch notes

Bug fixes and Issues

  • Resolved an issue where both the armory and selection screens would simultaneously appear when players opened a box and leveled up in the same frame, causing game glitches.
  • Fixed an issue where events would unlock without encountering them. Added a "Reset Events" button to the settings menu for players who want a fresh start with event unlocks.
  • Solved an issue where random events occurred outside of adventure mode without warning, affecting the player experience negatively.
  • Resolved an issue where the progression system incorrectly displayed and granted inaccurate values for level 4 weapons.

