Bug Fixes 3.0.10.0

BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Changelog / Patch notes
Bug fixes and Issues
- Resolved an issue where both the armory and selection screens would simultaneously appear when players opened a box and leveled up in the same frame, causing game glitches.
- Fixed an issue where events would unlock without encountering them. Added a "Reset Events" button to the settings menu for players who want a fresh start with event unlocks.
- Solved an issue where random events occurred outside of adventure mode without warning, affecting the player experience negatively.
- Resolved an issue where the progression system incorrectly displayed and granted inaccurate values for level 4 weapons.
Donate or contribute.
Changed files in this update