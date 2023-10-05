My Little Universe v1.1.3 Hot Fix #2

We have been working hard to fix any issues already reported by the community. There are still some unsolved - it's a work in progress and will be fixed in the upcoming days.

Here's the patch notes for version 1.1.3

Fixed more planets (up to Asium) where fishing spots potentially could block players progression when "Manual Actions" were used. This does not happen to players playing with "Automatic Actions" which do not require player input when dropping resources into building areas.

Asium temporarily disabled fishing spots - will be re-enabled in next minor update

Fixed issue where clicking on next planet in portal screen did not trigger ability to travel

Fixed reported issues related to Fishing shop screen, portal screen, ability screens, pause menu and settings (where interacting with fishing shop disabled navigation with keys on mentioned screens).

Fixed issue where you couldn't close booster screen by clicking on the close button with mouse

Fixed issue with bosses spawning with huge weapons

If you encounter any issues with the game, please do report these issues in our Community Hub forum or our Community Discord. Some issues need extra investigation, so any information provided will help us solve them in upcoming updates.

Best Regards,

Stickman aka Joy