How To Hack In? update for 5 October 2023

Patch notes 05/10/2023 23:50

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed: when terminal was closed with "X" during SSH session, no disconnect log was created on the server
  • Fixed: data generator - duplicated usernames & folders on same server (NEW GAME ONLY)
  • Fixed: duplicated usernames in ssh-fuzzer
  • Fixed: network issue when player has been detected and player has multiple paid wifi connections
  • Fixed: browser allow to type long url
  • Changed: ssh-fuzzer usernames output order by name, root first
  • Changed: Services files on computers + services states: OPEN/CLOSE (some local users can start/stop services)
  • Changed: Added stack-overflow remote addon + some services are vulnerable to stack overflow
  • Changed: Added git folders structure as a way to escalate privileges
  • Changed: If player has been detected, the ip of origin computer will have a chance to be temporarly blocked on the target computer
  • Changed: Added "rm -rf" option to remove folder with subfolders and subfiles: "rm -rf {folderName}".

