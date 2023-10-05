- Fixed: when terminal was closed with "X" during SSH session, no disconnect log was created on the server
- Fixed: data generator - duplicated usernames & folders on same server (NEW GAME ONLY)
- Fixed: duplicated usernames in ssh-fuzzer
- Fixed: network issue when player has been detected and player has multiple paid wifi connections
- Fixed: browser allow to type long url
- Changed: ssh-fuzzer usernames output order by name, root first
- Changed: Services files on computers + services states: OPEN/CLOSE (some local users can start/stop services)
- Changed: Added stack-overflow remote addon + some services are vulnerable to stack overflow
- Changed: Added git folders structure as a way to escalate privileges
- Changed: If player has been detected, the ip of origin computer will have a chance to be temporarly blocked on the target computer
- Changed: Added "rm -rf" option to remove folder with subfolders and subfiles: "rm -rf {folderName}".
How To Hack In? update for 5 October 2023
Patch notes 05/10/2023 23:50
