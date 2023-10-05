 Skip to content

Spooky's Jump Scare Mansion: HD Renovation update for 5 October 2023

Patch Notes 10/5/2023

Patch Notes 10/5/2023

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed the Room # disappearing in VR after you went down an elevator

If there's other problems/issues please report them in the Steam Forums

Changed files in this update

Spooky's Jump Scare Mansion: HD Renovation Content Depot 577691
Spooky's Jump Scare Mansion: HD Renovation Depot (OSX) Depot 577692
