Rushdown Revolt update for 5 October 2023

Fall Balance Patch!

Rushdown Revolt update for 5 October 2023 · Build 12368445

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New patch live now!
Including:

  • Big balance patch
  • The Big House skins
  • A bunch of bugfixes

Patch notes here: https://rushdownrevolt.com/patch-notes-1-5

