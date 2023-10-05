Multiplayer Improvement/Fix

This isn't as much of a bug fix as something i haven't thought of.

Thanks to sailor "Vigilant" :) who appeared at the same time as i was testing something out, i was able to notice a problem during Cross Play where due to forces being dynamic when applied to other user proxy vessels, due to being too out of sync or bad lag or other factors, when the actual position of a player was too far from the one shown, the force would spring back and forth the vessel.

I fixed that by setting a limit so that if the distances are too great, the proxy vessel would simply re-spawn where it should be.

This and other values and parameters, i can change online without making new updates so i can tweak things while in game-play.

Thank you for being there "Vigilant" :)