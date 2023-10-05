 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SailSim update for 5 October 2023

Multiplayer Improvement/Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 12368415 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This isn't as much of a bug fix as something i haven't thought of.

Thanks to sailor "Vigilant" :) who appeared at the same time as i was testing something out, i was able to notice a problem during Cross Play where due to forces being dynamic when applied to other user proxy vessels, due to being too out of sync or bad lag or other factors, when the actual position of a player was too far from the one shown, the force would spring back and forth the vessel.

I fixed that by setting a limit so that if the distances are too great, the proxy vessel would simply re-spawn where it should be.

This and other values and parameters, i can change online without making new updates so i can tweak things while in game-play.

Thank you for being there "Vigilant" :)

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2004651 Depot 2004651
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link