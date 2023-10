Hello everyone!

During the last week I got a couple bug reports where the game crashed if you held a directional key if you held a key in a menu after opening the pause menu. That bug is fixed. I also went and fixed some typos in the game's dialogs.

This patch also adds the naranjinas people in social media made during the last two weeks of september. They'll be hidden somewhere in the Deep Way.

Thank you for playing!

tomyatemo