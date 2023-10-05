October 05, 2023 - Content Complete Edition
1.36.02 - Post launch Quickfix
Fixed bug in Strip Club not returning to main map
Fixed bug in Strip Club not registering escort XP
Fixed bug in Strip Club Advanced Dance buttons not display correctly
