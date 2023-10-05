 Skip to content

Escort Simulator 2 update for 5 October 2023

1.36.02 - Post launch Quickfix

October 05, 2023 - Content Complete Edition

1.36.02 - Post launch Quickfix

Fixed bug in Strip Club not returning to main map
Fixed bug in Strip Club not registering escort XP
Fixed bug in Strip Club Advanced Dance buttons not display correctly

Changed files in this update

Escort Simulator 2 Content Depot 1857021
  • Loading history…
Escort Simulator 2 MAC Depot 1857022
  • Loading history…
