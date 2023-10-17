100 Steps is now available with a 15% launch promo!

In 100 Steps, you step into the shoes of a daring adventurer, driven by the allure of wealth and a coveted spot among the gods in the Tower's pantheon. There's only one rule: you need climb up the 100 Floors of the Tower and you only have 100 actions to do so. Some claim this is an impossible feat, some claim the one rule can be broken.

Taking the role of one of 10 playable heroes, you will explore the floors of the Tower, collecting weapons and power-ups while confronting formidable enemies. Your strategic choices and judicious use of actions will determine your success as you try to discover ways to bend or break the rules of the game imposed by the Divine. Will you dare anger the Gods themselves to achieve your goal?