V16 to the Live Branch!

Hey folks!

Today's update adds new decor, furniture, placeables, and AI-related changes, fixes, and tweaks.

Content

A wide variety of decor and furniture items was added- some can be used as storage, and you can now sit!

No more AI groups of specific subtypes- vampires, werewolves, and goblins. Instead, we are returning to how it was before V14: AI is back to being infected humanoids, visually/mechanically a blend of the previous types. Expect to have an adjustment period as combat with altered AI will feel different.

The Goblin and Vampire Miniboss AI models have been removed.

All AI are the same size and base stats- there are no more "miniboss" AI types.

Reworked the main menu to accommodate AI changes.

Removed the visibility of the noise/light meter in the Landclaim poles.

Noise and Light are no longer the only factors that will spawn base attacks.

that will spawn base attacks. New night-time horde event with associated menu settings to cater to playstyle.

AI spawns in villages are now more challenging. Players will no longer be able to loot early days with ease.

Spike traps and barbed wire fences have been reworked- spikes will feel more effective!

Addition of several new techs purchasable at the trader.

A common community request was to have Mike avoid cutting specific trees. Players can now add trees to a no-cut list using the stone hammer.

Various bug fixes.

New decor and furniture

The new furniture offers valuable functionality! Desks, cabinets, and counters are also storage containers. All chairs and couches can be sat on, and your health will slowly regenerate. The kitchen counter will function as a food prep table, there's a new sink type and much more.















