- Added SideMessage when Zumbys are attacking, showing defenses and number of zumbys
- Fixed HQ getting stuck on Needs Repair because the amount it needed was less than .5f
- Fixed Rocket Land First Time Cutscene with objects in mid-air
- Fixed Player stuck in running animation if inspecting a building while running
- Fixed Tutorial message saying 10 Exp was needed for first Research when it's now 4 Exp
- Fixed Crafting UI not correctly showing required resources as red if there were 0 around
- Fixed Camera Blur effect stuck on World 3
- Crafting UI now updates instantly to show missing required amounts
- Dinkys can now add progress to Rocket
- Circle selector visual now bigger on big objects
Dinky Guardians update for 5 October 2023
v1.05 - 05/10/2023 20:49
Patchnotes via Steam Community
