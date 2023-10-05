 Skip to content

Dinky Guardians update for 5 October 2023

v1.05 - 05/10/2023 20:49

Share · View all patches · Build 12368165 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added SideMessage when Zumbys are attacking, showing defenses and number of zumbys
  • Fixed HQ getting stuck on Needs Repair because the amount it needed was less than .5f
  • Fixed Rocket Land First Time Cutscene with objects in mid-air
  • Fixed Player stuck in running animation if inspecting a building while running
  • Fixed Tutorial message saying 10 Exp was needed for first Research when it's now 4 Exp
  • Fixed Crafting UI not correctly showing required resources as red if there were 0 around
  • Fixed Camera Blur effect stuck on World 3
  • Crafting UI now updates instantly to show missing required amounts
  • Dinkys can now add progress to Rocket
  • Circle selector visual now bigger on big objects

