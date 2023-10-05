Updated to Version 1.0.4

There are some pretty big changes in this patch. A lot of them have to do with two specific quests and the descriptions will have spoilers so read at your own risk!

The Jinn Quest

[spoiler]The jinn quest had a major problem in that, depending which island you chose, it could cause you to get stuck and unable to progress. The new update makes the following changes:

Prevents player from traveling to Salam Island or the Isle of Tazkiyyah if the ship is not available for return

Isle of Tazkiyyah has an extra naturalist and tent so player can rest and sell goods to recover lost silver coin

Isle of Hikmah the Naturalist in the City of Shifa was moved out of town to prevent players who had not yet opened Meezan Village from getting stuck there.

All Naturalists will now also purchase raw fruits

If the player took the jinn's passage to the Ikhlas Atol, they would be stuck in a square between buildings - this has been fixed

Minhaaj Island now includes an additional stairway that leads from the top of the crater rim down to the beach, so players will not get stuck north of the city

[/spoiler]

The Squid Quest

[spoiler]

Player will not be able to attack squid after accepting the quest for eggs

Eggs cannot be sold unless the player attacks the squid - this will prevent the squid egg quest from starting

[/spoiler]

Robots:

[spoiler]

Players will no longer be able to destroy Automatons until the correct time

[/spoiler]

Other Issues

Strange NPC should no longer appear over Captain Akram on the south dock of the Isle of Hikmah until the correct time

Going to stay at the Inn without enough money would cause the game to freeze - this has been fixed

I noticed a few other bugs but could not address them today. Venom is not behaving properly if the player rests, and getting bit by snakes AND spiders seems to able to cancel one venom with the other.

Rest assured by the next update you will be able to get poisoned to death once again!