 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fidget Spinner RPG update for 5 October 2023

v1.5.5.2

Share · View all patches · Build 12368117 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v1.5.5.2 has been released to the main branch with the following changes/fixes:

  • The mortar and pestle alchemy talent has had its tooltip updated to clarify that it affects base cast speeds (before haste), and has been buffed to 5 seconds of cast time reduction per point.
  • Fixed an issue where exiting the game while construction machines were still initializing could result in lost data or a corrupted save file.
  • Added some safety checks to the item database to prevent potential cases where certain cached values could be null and cause errors.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1947531 Depot 1947531
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link