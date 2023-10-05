v1.5.5.2 has been released to the main branch with the following changes/fixes:
- The mortar and pestle alchemy talent has had its tooltip updated to clarify that it affects base cast speeds (before haste), and has been buffed to 5 seconds of cast time reduction per point.
- Fixed an issue where exiting the game while construction machines were still initializing could result in lost data or a corrupted save file.
- Added some safety checks to the item database to prevent potential cases where certain cached values could be null and cause errors.
Changed files in this update