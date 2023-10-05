Release Candidate #1

Hello Adventurers!
Thanks to your feedback, I am close to the final release!
This patch contains a pack of bugfixes, improvements, and 9 new skills!
The official release of Sliding Swords will happen next week after balance testing!
