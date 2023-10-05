 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sliding Swords update for 5 October 2023

Release Candidate #1

Share · View all patches · Build 12368090 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Adventurers!

Thanks to your feedback, I am close to the final release!
This patch contains a pack of bugfixes, improvements, and 9 new skills!

The official release of Sliding Swords will happen next week after balance testing!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2308891
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link