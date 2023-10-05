Alpha V2 Update #5: Train On



Update #5 is a big one because it had a whole 48 hours to cook in the oven! We're going to keep going with short patch notes, but here are a few highlights:

Added crossing routes to all class trees as well as loaded in the icons and small node bonuses to the game.

Updated the language to "Talent Limit" over "Talent Points" which is much more accurate

Fixed so many bugs, thank you for every F10!!!

v0.9.13 - 10/5/2023