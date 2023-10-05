Alpha V2 Update #5: Train On

Update #5 is a big one because it had a whole 48 hours to cook in the oven! We're going to keep going with short patch notes, but here are a few highlights:
- Added crossing routes to all class trees as well as loaded in the icons and small node bonuses to the game.
- Updated the language to "Talent Limit" over "Talent Points" which is much more accurate
- Fixed so many bugs, thank you for every F10!!!
v0.9.13 - 10/5/2023
- Improved Sniper, Vanguard, Hacker and Cybersword class trees with small nodes getting Attribute / bonus / icon updates
- Added cross routes to all class trees to link 3 quadrants
- Improved Training language to use "Talent Limit"
- Improved display and specifics of the Respected relationship tag in character roster
- Reduced starting Accuracy for Sniper Rifles - train Sniper class to improve
- Fixed mission deploy button sometimes graying out
- Fixed odd black box hiding under mission command table
- Fixed previous selection in cyber surgery screen persisting between visits with different characters
- Fixed face adjustment options sometimes shown over top of character face in Appearance
- Fixed issue where Talents would not gray out if lacking AP after switching weapons
- Fixed root issue causing the Blue Key Hotfix popup during the Cube Run
- Items unpacked from backpack will immediately gray out if lacking AP
- Fixed quiet failure if trying to switch to Full Auto mode without enough AP
- Fixed issue where you could get stuck in Full Auto mode with only 1 ammo left
- Fixed issue where options values for Camera Rotation / Panning were saving but always saving max value
Changed files in this update