 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cyber Knights: Flashpoint Playtest update for 5 October 2023

Alpha V2 Update #5: Train On

Share · View all patches · Build 12368084 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Update #5 is a big one because it had a whole 48 hours to cook in the oven! We're going to keep going with short patch notes, but here are a few highlights:

  • Added crossing routes to all class trees as well as loaded in the icons and small node bonuses to the game.
  • Updated the language to "Talent Limit" over "Talent Points" which is much more accurate
  • Fixed so many bugs, thank you for every F10!!!

v0.9.13 - 10/5/2023

  • Improved Sniper, Vanguard, Hacker and Cybersword class trees with small nodes getting Attribute / bonus / icon updates
  • Added cross routes to all class trees to link 3 quadrants
  • Improved Training language to use "Talent Limit"
  • Improved display and specifics of the Respected relationship tag in character roster
  • Reduced starting Accuracy for Sniper Rifles - train Sniper class to improve
  • Fixed mission deploy button sometimes graying out
  • Fixed odd black box hiding under mission command table
  • Fixed previous selection in cyber surgery screen persisting between visits with different characters
  • Fixed face adjustment options sometimes shown over top of character face in Appearance
  • Fixed issue where Talents would not gray out if lacking AP after switching weapons
  • Fixed root issue causing the Blue Key Hotfix popup during the Cube Run
  • Items unpacked from backpack will immediately gray out if lacking AP
  • Fixed quiet failure if trying to switch to Full Auto mode without enough AP
  • Fixed issue where you could get stuck in Full Auto mode with only 1 ammo left
  • Fixed issue where options values for Camera Rotation / Panning were saving but always saving max value

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2094562 Depot 2094562
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link