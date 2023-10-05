- Fixed issue with collision being necessary to interact with some NPC's with action key.
- Fixed issue with setting on commands being enabled if they're a grouping.
- Further physics improvements... getting closer, but still not quite there.
RPG Architect update for 5 October 2023
Bug Fixes
