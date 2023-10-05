 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

RPG Architect update for 5 October 2023

Bug Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 12368078 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed issue with collision being necessary to interact with some NPC's with action key.
  • Fixed issue with setting on commands being enabled if they're a grouping.
  • Further physics improvements... getting closer, but still not quite there.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2158671 Depot 2158671
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2158672 Depot 2158672
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2158673 Depot 2158673
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2158674 Depot 2158674
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link