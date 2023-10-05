Patch 0.2.12 is Live!

We're mostly all focused on combat right now, but I carved off a programmer to help fix and improve the game this week. Here is what we accomplished.

Improvements

Donkornleone suggested dungeon lairs show the race of the inhabitants on the tooltips. A darn fine suggestion! We added it.

We had a "realism" where an NPC has a quest available, but sometimes it shows and sometimes it doesn't. This just annoyed people and caused them to spam talking to the person over and over to get it to display. Now, once they have a quest, it ALWAYS displays it.

Monster Tamer Bloba asked: How do you get art for your mage tower? Well he was really onto something because the answer was: you couldn't. Through a series of unfortunate coincidences it wasn't possible to get them in towns or in dungeon loot. We're adding it back in and pretending to call it a new feature (don't tell anyone)! You can now get Art objects (Paintings & sculptures) in dungeon loot OR commissioning them from an artist workshop.

Here is how you can commission at an Artist Workshop:

Fixes

Laiken reported a branch with no dialog options in the Mabren Tower quest. Fixed bad duplicated variable checks.

Pig Boy reported never ending combat. We fixed it, you can finally get out of combat!

Also fixed quest related problems we saw in Pig Boys save file.

Fixed an issue when removing items from the cart when trading which was preventing negotiation from working

Fixed trading negotiation counters not resetting on sleep

Fixed Quest Log to show other quests even if one of them is messed up

Fixed three save file loading issues

Fixed a soft lock when saving when nauseous

Next week Monday (Oct 9) is Thanksgiving here in Canada. It'll be a shorter week.

We're really thankful for all of you playing and following the game.

This time last year, we had dozens playing the game and were making plans for Next Fest. Now we have many thousands of players. We appreciate all of you and the positive reviews!