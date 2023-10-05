Update Notes 0.1.1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 12368038 · Last edited 5 October 2023 – 20:26:14 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone!

Here are the details of the changes for the Sunrise's Order update.

Added

Option to quickly sell an item using the "Action1" button in front of the sales box.

A new cinematic to explain that you can't pick up animal droppings with your hands.

For contracts, it is now possible to view the item name by moving the selector over the item in question.

Modifications and improvements

Modification of some user interface sounds.

Animals start providing resources on their first day as adults.

Sheep wool grows back in 3 days instead of 5.

Packages obtained from animal sales now arrive the same day.

The reputation XP curve has been smoothed for higher levels.

The value of contracts has been increased slightly.

The probability of finding the dog on the island after the first bridge has been increased.

In-game success notification images have been modified.

Chocolate recipe simplified.

Reduced chance of finding bones in the sand.

Balancing of obtaining rocks in silver and gold ores.

Increase the value of mushrooms and shells.

The aesthetics of the barn and henhouse windows have been updated.

Butter, flour and honey can be obtained in greater quantities when crafted. Their value has also been reduced.

Bug fixes

Mouse drag & drop functionality in inventories has been fixed.

Fixed a bug when exchanging resources that did not always send the selected item.

Fixed scrollbars in inventory swap screen.

Corrected a mouse animation that changed the size of buttons when it shouldn't have.

Magic tree trunks now display the correct appearance.

Corrected a problem that occurred when eating food that was already full of energy: the food did not provide additional energy, but disappeared anyway.

